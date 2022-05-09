Cinco De Mayo Party Leads To Wild Fight At Hudson Valley, NY Bar

About 75 people were involved in a wild fight during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at a cafe in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the Ellenville Police Department responded to Gaby's Cafe on Canal Street following reports of a large fight outside the popular cafe.

Arriving officers found 50 to 75 people outside the eatery on Canal Street, police say. Many were "actively involved in several different altercations," according to the Ellenville Police Department.

Officers called for backup. Several agencies responded to help, including New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

While officers were trying to get the large crowd under control, another fight took place which resulted in officers using an OC spray to "regain control and compliance" of the situation, police say. After a few more minutes, officers were able to regain control of the crowd and began scattering the large group of people.

At least three people were injured, police say. Two of the three were stabbed. One was stabbed in the thumb the other in the face, according to the Ellenville Police Department.

"The investigation revealed that a Cinco de Mayo event that began around 4 p.m. at Gaby's Cafe on Canal Street led to several subjects getting into a verbal altercation at about 10 p.m.," the Ellenville Police Department said in a press release. "That led to a large physical altercation inside the bar that spilled out into the street."

Gaby's Cafe is a Mexican eatery that opened up in Ellenville in 2008. It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Facebook.

"Established in late 2008, Gaby's Cafe offers only the finest assortments of cuisines, ranging from fresh-made guacamole to juicy steaks and burgers," Gaby's Cafe states on Facebook.

On Facebook, Gaby's advertised its Cinco de Mayo celebration as having live mariachi SONIDO BAYANEY, Banda Los de la Skywalker, and a mechanical bull. A trio drink special was also offered which came with a margarita, tequila shot, and canned beer for $20.

At Least 3 Injured, 2 Stabbed

The person who was stabbed in the face was taken to Ellenville Hospital where he received many stitches to his face. He's scheduled to have surgery on Monday at Garnett Regional Hospital in Middletown for a possible broken jaw, police say.

Another victim is undergoing treatment for a loose tooth by an orthodontist. The third injured person refused medical attention, officials say.

The Ellenville Police Department is currently investigating the incident and is currently identifying all of the subjects that were involved. Charges are pending and arrests are expected against the involved people, police say.

