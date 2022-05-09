Cold Weather in the Hudson Valley, But Will That Change Soon?

It was a bit brisk over the weekend across the Hudson Valley, and residents woke up to more chilly temperatures Monday morning. Temps were only around 40 early Monday, but are expected to warm up to the mid to upper 60s by later in the day. However, dryer air and gusty winds will make overnight temperatures feel down right cold for the next few days in the area. Will it ever start to feel like spring, and stay that way?

A Warm-Up?

The Weather Channel says that it will begin to progressively feel warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s during the day by late week, with lows only reaching the 50s to low 60s at night. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, as highs will stay around 80 degrees. When you look ahead on TWC's extended 10-day forecast, highs should stay in the 70s and 80s, with lows only in the 50s and 60s.

The brief cold shot of air early this week could be one of our last as we enter late spring.

Hurricane Season is Not That Far Off

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.

Will Hurricane Season Be As Bad As Last Year for the Northeast?

The Hudson Valley and Northeast felt the effects of several storms during the active 2021 season. Hurricane Henri moved ashore in Rhode Island in August, and then slowly drifted west before dissipating over New York. Both Hurricane Elsa and Tropical Storm Fred initially hit Florida, but their remnants moved up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall across parts of the Hudson Valley.

The most powerful storm the area experienced in 2021 was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

