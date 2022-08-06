“Are Airline Seats Too Small?” The FAA Wants to Hear From You

Have you been able (or brave enough) to get on a plane since the pandemic? Have the stories about recycled air and flight cancelations not been enough to scare you away from travel? Good for you!

The Federal Aviation Administration (the FAA) is the organization that is behind all the rules and regulations for things that take place on planes and in the skies in the United States. For one of the first times that I can remember, the FAA is actually asking for your help.

What does the FAA need your help with? How can you give them that help?

Believe it or not, the FAA actually does advocate for passengers. It might not seem like that when you are stuck on a tarmac, in a plane, like a sardine, waiting for take-off, but they want your help. This time around they would like feedback about how big (or how small) the airline seats are on planes.

What information is the FAA looking for? Which seats are more comfortable? What drinks do you want on your flight?

This time around, the FAA wants your feedback as to the size of the airplane seats. What does this have to do with anything? They are hoping to get your input as to how they can make airline seats safer. More specifically, they are looking to make sure the seat dimensions are safe for you should you need to evacuate the plane in an emergency situation. Personally, I just want bigger seats, period.

How can you submit your feedback, and do you need to do it by a certain date?

As for how can you give feedback, there is a form that you can submit (click here for that form). As far as the date that you will need to submit your information by, the deadline to give your comments is November 1, 2022.

