Chick-Fil-A May Come To Mid-Hudson Valley On ‘Recurring Basis’

Get excited! Local officials say Mid-Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to feast on Chick-Fil-A on a "recurring basis."

Top officials are working to bring Chick-Fil-A pop-up events to the Mid-Hudson Valley on a "recurring basis."

In Mid-May Hudson Valley Post reported on a free, surprise, Chick-Fil-A pop-up that opened up in Orange County.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up At United States Military Academy In West Point, New York

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The event was for cadets only. It was a great gesture from Chick-Fil-A to allow cadets to feast on some delicious chicken sandwiches while dealing with the stress of finals.

After the free Chick-Fil-A pop-up, a source told Hudson Valley Post there were rumors of another Chick-Fil-A pop-up coming to the area, but this time for all Hudson Valley residents.

Chick-Fil-A Food Truck May Come To Orange County On "Recurring Basis"

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

West Point officials confirmed they are working with Chick-Fil-A to bring a food truck to the region, multiple times, so local residents can purchase food from the beloved fast foot joint.

"With regard to the Chick-Fil-A comment, the Cadets received sandwiches as part of a gift through WPAOG. We are working with Chick-Fil-A to bring their product for purchase at West Point on a recurring basis using their trucks and pop-up store concepts. We are hoping to have something in place beginning this June," West Point Garrison and Community stated.

No dates or locations have been announced, as of this writing. But the calendar just turned to June, so it appears it won't be long until Chick-Fil-A officially comes to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want.

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.