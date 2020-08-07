Celebrate Frederick Douglass Aug. 11 in Newburgh

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Frederick Douglass visit to Newburgh in 1870, and there will be a safely distanced masked event to celebrate on Aug. 11 from 7PM - 8:30PM at 105 Anne Street in Newburgh.

In honor of Frederick Douglass' visit to Newburgh in 1870 and his legacy of voter rights and civic engagement, come to the site and together we will commemorate this important historical milestone. The evening will consist of the unveiling of a mural by artist Vernon Byron, an African American Spiritual Sing-A-Long, a re-enactment by Oliver King and a Proclamation for a Day of Civic Engagement by elected officials. A limited number of unique broadsides with Frederick Douglass quotes will be printed by Thornwillow Press.

Students are highly encouraged to attend. Come with masks and plan on social distancing. For more information about the 150th Anniversary Celebration of Frederick Douglass' visit to Newburgh, check out the event facebook page.