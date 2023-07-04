New Hudson Valley Music Festival with Weezer is Canceled

In a surprising turn of events that will disappoint many Hudson Valley, NY concertgoers, the newly-announced Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival has been canceled.

The festival, which was to take place at Windham Mountain in Greene County, NY was shaping up to be the highlight the summer, with headliners Weezer and popular acts like Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Dinosaur Jr. leading an exciting two-day lineup of music in picturesque Hudson Valley surroundings. Unfortunately, the show will not go forward as planned.

cavemountainmusicfest.com/Canva cavemountainmusicfest.com/Canva loading...

Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival 2023 is Canceled

It's been nearly two months since Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival was first announced in early May of 2023. Slated for the weekend of September 15th and 16th, the Hudson Valley's newest music festival seemed like a promising beginning to a new local tradition. Unfortunately, as of last week, their website has gone dark and festival organizers have confirmed that the weekend festivities will not move forward this year.

The festival was supposed to happen at Windham Mountain (cavemountainmusicfest.com) The festival was supposed to happen at Windham Mountain (cavemountainmusicfest.com) loading...

The spotlight on the Hudson Valley has never been brighter, with highlights in national newspapers, increased usage by film and television production companies, and a rise in designer Airbnbs all seeming to pave the way for the success of events like the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival. Luckily, at least one new weekend festival, the Catbird Music Festival at Bethel Woods, is still going ahead as planned.

SEE ALSO: Win Passes to the Catbird Music Festival

There is no word yet whether this cancelation is being treated as a postponement to 2024 of if the festival is being scrapped completely. Even without two days of music, the Catskills are still an amazing place to visit. Get started with some of the best wineries and breweries below.

Top 25 Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills New York State, and especially the Catskill Mountains are home to some of the finest and award-winning locally crafted brews and wines. For tourists venturing upstate to hike or locals looking for a place to hang out, these are some of the top breweries and wineries in the Catskills to check out and support.