Carlos Santana Announces 2021 Return of His Las Vegas Residency

Carlos Santana has announced the resumption of his residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

The legendary guitarist will return to the stage beginning in August, with shows scheduled through the end of 2021. Officially dubbed An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, the residency will enjoy its ninth year at the intimate Vegas venue, located within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Performances will run Aug. 25 through Sept. 4, Nov. 3-14, and Dec. 1-12.

While the rocker’s return to Sin City is undoubtedly welcomed news for Santana fans - and fans of live music in general - there are some 2021 plans that have had to be postponed. Namely, Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. The trek, which had originally been announced for 2020 before being postponed until 2021, will now be pushed back to 2022.

“We the Santana Band regret to inform you that we won’t be able to present the “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” in 2021,” Santana announced via statement. “We look forward to bringing you the sounds of Light and Love next year. Thankfully, we are all getting through this together and we are all stronger and wiser. We wish you GOD SPEED.”

Santana’s most recent album, Africa Speaks, was released in 2019. The rocker is prepping a new album called Blessings and Miracles, with a due date still yet unknown. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood and Corey Glover of Living Colour reportedly guest on the LP.

"I just feel really, really grateful," Santana explained while discussing the new album. “I'm 73 and … because of this time that I'm allowed to just replenish and nourish … all the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful."

