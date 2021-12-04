Candidate for Senate to Host Parent Roundtable in Millerton

It's been a tough year for parents around the Hudson Valley.

Jamie Cheney, who is a candidate for the State Senate for New York's 41st District, wants to hear from the parents in her Dutchess County community.

For the last few weeks, Cheney has been hosting a series of Parent Roundtables, to have open discussions regarding what is most important to local parents during these unprecedented times. When we last spoke to Cheney, she shared that parents' biggest concerns were finding childcare so they can get back to work in a post-COVID world.

Cheney's goal is to hear from every parent in the 41st state senate district, which is located in most of Dutchess County and parts of Putnam. If you're a local parent who has questions and concerns, Cheney is hosting another Parent Roundtable event.

The next Parent Roundtable will be held on Monday, December 6th from 9 am to 10 am at The Dig (3 Main Street, Millerton). The flyer states:

Join us for a conversation about how we as families approach the future of education, the challenges during and post-COVID, and supporting positive changes that have enriched our schools. This conversation will be held in order to listen and learn from each other to cultivate success for our children and our community.

If you can't make it to the Millerton event, Cheney urges parents to reach out directly. She tells us "People should reach out to us directly if they would like us to come to their town for a conversation - we bring the coffee and donuts!"

To contact Jamie Cheney you can find her online at JamieCheney.com and on Twitter @jamiecheney4ny.

