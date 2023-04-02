The 5 Best Places to Buy Beekeeping Supplies in Hudson Valley NY

Thinking about starting your own honeybees in the back yard? Where do you start when it comes to supplies? Do you need to find a "Yoda of Beekeeping" to get things started?

What is the first step to becoming a beekeeper? Where in the Hudson Valley can you get help setting up your very own apiary?

What is the first step in becoming a backyard beekeeper?

The first step is almost a two-fer. You will need to find a great bee-mentor and a great place to purchase your beekeeping supplies. Remember that honeybees are different from wasps, and other bees. They require different handling, getting yourself a great mentor is a must.

Where are the beekeeping supply stores in the Hudson Valley NY?

There are several stores that can help you with your beekeeping quest:

Hudson Valley Bee Supply, Sawkill Rd, Kingston

Tractor Supply locations throughout the Hudson Valley have a few products in their stores, and more online.

Walmart has a large selection of beekeeping products on their website, and ship everything directly to your home.

Williams Lumber has beekeeping products on their website and can have them shipped to their store or to your home.

Where can you learn more about starting your own beehives?

Start at a place like Hudson Valley Bee Supply, see if they have informational sessions. Another great place to reach out to is places that are making local honey. Talk to them offer to help them for a few weeks, see what they do, consider it a bit of an apprenticeship. Shadowing someone who already does it, and loves it, will show you if you really want to get involved with the care and maintenance that the hives require.

