Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive.

The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.

Springsteen stays true to the original in his rendition, crooning the soulful tune over his backing band made up of brass, strings, organ, backing vocalists and more.

Listen to the Boss’ rendition of “Nightshift” below.

This is the second song released from Only the Strong Survive, following previous single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”

"I decided to do something I had never done before: make some music that is centered around singing, around challenging my voice," Springsteen previously explained when announcing the soul covers album. "Now, in my own memoir, I give my voice a little short shrift by saying I didn't think I had much of one. But once I started on this project, after listening to some of the things we cut, I thought, 'My voice is badass!'"

Springsteen is scheduled to hit the road with the E Street Band in 2023. The trek kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa and runs through April 14 in Newark, N.J.. The Boss will then head overseas for a run of European dates.