Update: More details have been revealed concerning Springsteen's arrest in November. According to the New York Post, a source close to the singer states that Springsteen had been riding on his motorcycle when he stopped to take a photo with fans. He was then alleged to have been offered a shot of tequila, which he took, while the bike was stationary. Park police witnessed the interaction and then pulled over the singer as he returned to his bike to drive away. The paper reveals that they have not been able to confirm the source's account with law enforcement.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Springsteen's blood alcohol content was .002, which is just a quarter of New Jersey's legal limit of .08. Because the arrest took place on federal land, it will be heard in federal court by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark.

Singer Bruce Springsteen was arrested this past November at New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area for driving while intoxicated.

TMZ first revealed the news on Wednesday (Feb. 10). According to the report, the musician was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A court appearance is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

According to Billboard, a National Park Service spokesperson said in a statement that the 71-year-old singer "was cooperative throughout the process."

The vocalist was back in the headlines for a different reason this past weekend. He appeared in two-minute Jeep ad that ran during the Super Bowl. The spot drew plenty of commentary as the focus of Springsteen's narrative during the commercial was to bring together the U.S. population after a year of political and social turmoil.

According to Variety, Springsteen only recently agreed to make the ad and his own 1980 Jeep CJ-5 appears in the spot. “Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope up on the road ahead," says the vocalist in the commercial which ends with a tag line "To the ReUnited States of America."

Springsteen revealed in early January that he had some projects in the works for 2021 that he intended to keep a secret. "I do have things to keep me busy this year that I'll be doing that should give the fans something to bide their time with," said the musician.