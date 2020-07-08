Brooklyn Man Drowns in Putnam County

A Brooklyn man boating with his friends in Putnam County was found three days after he vanished in the water.

Last Saturday, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to Oscawana Lake, in the Town of Putnam Valley, for a report of a potential drowning. Upon first arriving on the scene not much information was available other than a man went under the water and did not resurface, police say.

Members from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit arrived on the lake and located a pontoon boat which had three men on it. The owner of the boat's family has a summer home in Putnam Valley, police say.

The men told police 46-year-old Sydney Joseph of Brooklyn was missing. All four men are friends and business partners and were out on the lake for a day of fun, the men told police.

The men said at some point Joseph jumped into the water with a square flotation device and without anyone noticing apparently went under the water and did not resurface again.

Divers searched for hours without finding the Brooklyn man. The search resumed the next day but was called off again, after several hours, due to what's described as difficult water conditions.

The search resumed on Monday and Joseph's body was found around 11:15 a.m., police say. More information isn't known at this time.