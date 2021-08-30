Building Homes for Heroes is an organization that does it right, all the way, giving back to the folks that sacrifice for the rest of us, US military veterans. They gift homes, mortgage free to veterans that are severely injured. Veterans go through an application process and, if selected are given a home to call their own.

Brookfield Building Homes for Heroes Event at Down the Hatch Raises Over $60K for Our Veterans Yesterday (8/29/21) was the 7th Annual Building Homes for Heroes Fundraiser at Down the Hatch in Brookfield, CT and I-95 was on to take an inside look and be part of this wonderful event.

It was the perfect family day, hopefully we will see you there next year.

Lou Milano

