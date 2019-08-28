Bon Jovi Announces Title of Next Album

Bon Jovi are working on a new album, and although it's unknown when it will be coming out, there's a good chance that it will be next year due to the title. Jon Bon Jovi has said that it will be called Bon Jovi: 2020.

The news comes from Variety, who report that he told this to fans during a show on his Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean cruise, and that the title and its contents are, according to him, inspired by today's headlines. “It’s an election year, so why not?” he said. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

He added that the songs deal with such topics as veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent spell of mass shootings. Saying he's "very happy with it," he admitted that it's a "different record" than fans are used to, especially given the subject of their previous effort.

“This House Is Not for Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” he added. “Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

Variety notes that he had planned to perform on the main stage of the Norwegian Pearl, but bad weather forced it to be moved to the smaller Stardust Theater. During a Q&A session, a fan asked him which songs he wished he'd written. He said every tune by the Beatles, "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen, "The Boys of Summer" by Don Henley and "Pride (In the Name of Love)" by U2. The question also prompted a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."