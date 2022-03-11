Bomb Cyclone May Bring 1 Foot of Snow to Hudson Valley, New York

A "bomb cyclone" could bring about a foot of snow to the Hudson Valley. Here's the timing for the next snowstorm.

Early this week, Accuweather said a potential bomb cyclone is expected to wallop the Northeast with heavy snow this weekend.

Hudson Valley Weather agrees parts of the region could see a lot of snow. But does say the storm does have a high "bust" potential.

"That's due to the speed of the 2 interacting features (front and low pressure), and timing their position and how they interact," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Snowfall Predictions

As of now, Hudson Valley Weather believes parts of the region could see up to 12 inches of snow.

"The Mid and Upper Hudson Valley is the area of greatest uncertainty. The timing is CRITICAL to how much snow falls," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

Below is Hudson Valley Weather's snowfall prediction. Timing of the storm is below the predictions.

Hudson Valley Weather believes a small shift in the storm is the difference between 1 inch of snow and 10 inches of snow!

"This forecast will come down to the minor details, and surprises are likely with this event. It's very likely going to be a significant winter storm for the Catskills, and has potential to provide the Hudson Valley with a significant snow as well, but 25 to 50 miles in the shift of the front could mean the difference between 1 inch or 10 inches," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

Storm Timing

Hudson Valley Weather believes ran and wet snow will start to fall between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. with rain changing to wet snow between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Snow would taper off between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Winter Weather Adivosry

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicts 2 to 6 inches of snow for the Mid-Hudson Valley and easter New York. The National Weather Service believes 5 to 9 inches of snow will fall in the Helderbergs, northern and eastern Catskills and the Schoharie Valley.

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region!

Forgotten Towns From Each Hudson Valley County