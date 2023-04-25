Bear Spotted Near Homes, Popular Businesses In Hudson Valley

Police warned Hudson Valley residents after a black bear was spotted near homes and a number of popular businesses.

Sunday evening, police in Dutchess County warned residents after a black bear was spotted near homes.

Black Bear Spotted Near Homes In Dutchess County, New York

On Sunday around 7:30 p.m., the Village Of Wappingers Falls Police Department confirmed a black bear was seen near the Imperial Garden Apartments in Wappinger Falls.

"Imperial Gardens Apartments is a high-rise complex with mountain views nestled in a serene country setting in beautiful Dutchess County, New York. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, businesses, and industry, yet secluded and peaceful. Close to Route 9, Loop Bus System and Metro-North Railroad," Imperial Garden Apartments states on its website.

Black Bear Spotted Near Homes, Businesses in Wappingers Falls, New York

Police said the bear was spotted near the back parking lot, adding the DEC was notified.

"There is a Black Bear in the area of Imperial Garden Apartments. Bear was last seen entering the wooded area behind the rear parking lot. Department of Environmental Conservation has been notified. Be alert when in this area. Use caution with small pets," the Village Of Wappingers Falls Police Department stated.

The apartment complex is located just off Route 9, near a number of popular businesses including Double O Grill, Outback Steakhouse and Home Deport, according to Google Maps.

Residents stated on Facebook a bear, potentially the same, was recently spotted in the back lot of Home Depot a few times.

"If observed please do not approach. Contact Wappingers Falls Police," the Village Of Wappingers Falls Police Department added in its alert.

Below are tips on how to keep bears away from your home.

