Billy Idol Will Be First Star of 2023 Added to Hollywood Walk of Fame

UPDATE: Due to rainstorms in the area, Billy Idol's Walk of Fame induction ceremony will now take place this Friday (Jan. 6) at 11:30AM outside of the Amoeba Records store in Hollywood (6200 Hollywood Blvd).

Billy Idol has been a bonafide star for the past five decades, but now it's being made official as the "Rebel Yell" hitmaker is set to get his well-deserved spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Idol will be the first star to be honored in 2023, with the ceremony set for Thursday, January 5, according to an official press release. Shepard Fairey and Henry Rollins are slated to be the guest speakers commemorating the occasion, and fans can watch the whole thing streaming live at walkoffame.com beginning at 11:30 am PT that day.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been feting celebrities and performers with the honorary star distinction since 1960, and Idol's will be the 2,743rd addition to the Walk of Fame. His will be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, appropriately in front of Amoeba Music. Idol is being awarded in the category of Recording.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5th," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a supplied statement. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame."

The press release further commends Idol as "an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip- curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music." Since launching as the lead singer of British punk group Generation X in 1976, before going solo, Idol has sold 40 million albums and had huge success with hits such as "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding" and "Eyes Without A Face."

Idol most recently released The Cage EP with long-time collaborator and guitarist Steve Stevens last September, as a followup to 2021's The Roadside EP. He also staged a mini-residency in Las Vegas in November.