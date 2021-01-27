Best Temperature to Set Your Thermostat To During Winter

The old-time joke that if you touch the thermostat, your dad probably noticed that somebody was messing with it. What temperature do you keep your thermostat set to during this chilly Winter months?

Asking a question like this will get a wide variety of answers, as some people prefer to crank up that heat and be nice and cozy, while others prefer to keep the heat turned down lower, and grab a blanket if they get chilly. What side of the line do you fall on? In my house, we usually have the heat set to 68 degrees. We then will turn it down at night when we go to sleep.

Prior to the pandemic, when nobody was really home during the day, we would have the heat down lower during that time to save money. Makes no sense cranking the heat when nobody is home. Is there a perfect temperature that you should set your thermostat to during the colder months?

According to EnergyStar, you can save energy in the Winter by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees while you and your family are awake and then turning it down lower at night. It is also stated that you could save a ton of money each year, simply by adjusting the temperature a few degrees from its normal setting for a few hours a day.

Luckily, in my house, I don't have to deal with my kids really messing with the thermostat, mostly because they can't reach it yet. I'm sure they will be messing with it in no time, costing me some hard-earned money.