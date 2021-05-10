‘Best Sandwiches Ever’ Made At Hudson Valley Deli

A Hudson Valley deli is being raised for making some of the "best sandwiches ever."

Rossi’s Roticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie was mentioned by Only In Your State in an article posted this week titled "The Best Sandwiches Ever Are Made At These 5 Places In New York."

Witt Wells highlighted five sandwich shops across New York. At the end of the article, Wells also highlighted three more "hotspots for tasty sandwiches" including Rossi’s.

Buzzfeed recently praised the popular Poughkeepsie deli even more.

In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York. Years prior, Buzzfeed said the deli, near Marist College, was one of 16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For.

Giovanni and Angelina Rossi opened up the deli on Clover Street in Poughkeepsie in 1979. The business they now run with their sons opened up a satellite location at Marist College in January 2018. The Marist College location offers a limited menu to college students and educators.

A third location at the Eastdale Village Town Center is opening soon.

There are many eateries in the Hudson Valley that have received some high praise recently. Including Scatzi's and Ship to Shore.

Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."

"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Scatzi's Burger.

Ship to Shore in Kingston was honored by Only In Your State as being one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State."

