12 of the Best Poughkeepsie Pizzerias According to Google

Last week was National Pizza Day! What a beautiful holiday! By the time this article comes out, it will be lunch time, but unfortunately for me, at the time of writing this article, pizzerias are not open yet. After putting this altogether, I am starving, and craving a pie of some kind. And what a perfect time of year with the Super Bowl being this past weekend.

I was talking with Boris and Robyn on WPDH this morning, and after polling their audience, apparently bacon is the most popular topping in the Hudson Valley. Pepperoni was second. Personally, I am a sucker for white tomato broccoli pizza. I know, that's not one that you typically hear everyday, but it was one of my go-to slices in college. That, or I love supreme pizzas, a meatball and mushroom combo, or chicken bacon ranch. Of course, sometimes nothing beats a good slice of plain cheese pizza. Then, to wash it down, I typically go for some nice iced tea to go along with it (preferably peach, raspberry, or lemon).

So, tonight, take it easy and order a pie from one of your favorite pizzerias. Below is a list of some of the best pizzerias located here in Poughkeepsie, according to Google. I've been to the majority of these pizzerias, and can attest for how good they are. Whatever the topping, whatever the size, go get yourself a celebratory pizza pie!

12 of the Best Pizzerias in Poughkeepsie According to Google February 9th is National Pizza Day! Just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, here's a list of Poughkeepsie pizzerias that you need to celebrate with.

