We are merely days away from Halloween now, which means if you haven't already figured out your costume, you haven't got much time left. In the Hudson Valley, lots of towns go pretty hard for Halloween. It'd be a shame to be totally left out.

One popular international trend may be your saving grace for a last-minute costume this year.

'Mundane Halloween' Trend

The trend started in Japan. You may see it on social media as 'Jimi Halloween' with Jimi translating to "plain" or "mundane".

While "mundane" costumes sound inherently uninteresting, they're actually pretty amazing.

The beauty of this trend is that you don't necessarily need to spend tons of cash on props and ensembles that you'll never wear again. You just need a creative mind and a little bit of wit.

The whole point is to come up with a costume concept that is so specific but relatable to everyday life.

Best 'Mundane' Halloween Costumes

Here are some examples that have taken the internet by storm:

Hudson Valley-Specific 'Mundane' Halloween Costumes

We came up with a couple of local gems that are easy to put together in a pinch.

To add to the chaos that is this story, we asked AI to create visuals of what these costumes could look like. As many of us know, AI can come up with some pretty horrendous renditions so we also wrote out the items needed to complete these looks.

Without further ado:

Wannabe Influencer Filming Themselves Eating a Rossi's Sandwich For the First Time

Items needed: A cell phone and a damn good sandwich from Rossi's (selfie ring-light optional if you want to overachieve)

Woman Who Forgot Her Reusable Grocery Bag and Refuses to Pay for Another One

Items needed: A LOT of grocery items - almost more than you can carry.

College Student Waiting in Line to Get Into the Only Bar That's Lenient on Fake IDs

Items needed: A gaudy party dress, heels, way too much makeup, and someone else's ID

Dad Taking His Muddy Kid Still in Uniform to Stewarts for Free Ice Cream After a Baseball Game That Ended Early Because of Rain

I can't even begin to chronicle how difficult it was to get the AI to give me what I was looking for here so...

Items needed: Wet clothes, a tired demeanor, and a child in a muddy baseball uniform who's super excited to be eating ice cream

Person Calling a Million Different Doctor's Offices Trying to Get an Appointment in Under 7 Months

Items needed: a cell phone and either a long sheet of paper, a phone book or a calendar. Must look upset, disappointed, frustrated, or completely delirious.

Tourist Who Has Never Hiked in Her Life Rolling Up to Bull Hill for Leaf Peeping

Items needed: Not hiking clothes. We're talking jeans, maybe a flannel or trendy coat, designer sunglasses, probably some kind of small dog that shouldn't be hiking if you have access to one and of course, you can't forget the coffee!

So there you have it!

If you're looking for something to collaborate with your partner on for a costume this year, here's some food for thought: