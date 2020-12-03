BEST FRIEND WANTED for Dillon Our Pet Of The Week

Meet Dillon, 4-year-old spaniel mix. This affectionate pup is our pet of the week. He was adopted but his owner could no longer care for him so he came back to the shelter in April. Dillon is waiting for the opportunity to show that special someone how lovely he can be. He has tons to offer but be careful! You can get mesmerized by his beautiful eyes.

Every week we are promoting a pet of the week. Sometimes it will be a cat and sometimes it will be a dog, but all equal of needing your love! This week’s pet is ready to be adopted through Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal rescue, located in Middletown, NY. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals everywhere by any means possible, including rescue, adoption, advocacy, collaboration, intervention and education.

If you are not ready or unable to adopt, you can donate to Pets Alive so pets like Dillon can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal