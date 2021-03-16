Best Buy in Hudson Valley Getting Repurposed

A Best Buy in the Hudson Valley is being transformed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that on Thursday, March 18th, Ulster County will move its primary vaccination site from the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School to the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall.

The move will allow for up to 2,500 doses to be administered and will offer 300 parking spots for residents, officials say In addition to the larger location at the Hudson Valley Mall, Ulster County will continue to utilize a vaccination location in Ellenville along with planning numerous pop-up vaccination sites to assist senior and other underrepresented populations.

“Our new vaccination center will allow for greater access and accessibility for the residents of Ulster County,” Ryan said. “As County Executive, I am committed to continuing to advocate for additional doses and work to ensure that vaccines are distributed in a quick and equitable way. I want to thank Kingston Superintendent Paul Padalino and the entire City of Kingston School District for working with us to stand up our primary vaccination site at the Kate Walton Field. Their partnership allowed for us to vaccinate thousands of our residents in a safe and accessible location.”

The Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall closed for good on Halloween 2020. Recently, Best Buy announced it laid off 5,000 full-time store employees. The company also confirmed it closed 40 stores over the past two years, about 20 each year, and expects to close a higher number in 2021.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Last week, in response to a request from County Executive Ryan to open a state-site in Ulster County, New York State announced that a state-run mass vaccination site will be opening at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in the Town of New Paltz.

The new state-run site remains in development and is expected to launch shortly. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation, will be released in the coming days.

Keep Reading:

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America