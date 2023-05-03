Burger Made In Hudson Valley Among 4 Best In New York State

It's official, a burger made in the Hudson Valley is one of the four best burgers made in New York State.

On Tuesday, the New York Beef Council named the final four in its annual Best New York Burger.

"New York burger lovers have narrowed down the search for this year’s Best NY Burger one last time. After sifting through the abundant votes, voters have chosen this year’s final four contestants in the Best NY Burger contest," the New York Beef Council states in a press release.

Ben's Fresh In Port Jervis Makes Final Four

Ben's Fresh Google loading...

For the third straight year the "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, New York was named one of the four finalists.

"Ladies & gentlemen!!! WE DID IT !! We are going to Syracuse on Monday to compete for the title of BEST BURGER IN NEW YORK!! We couldn’t have done this without all of you, so for that we are forever grateful ❤️! The rest is up to us now. It’s time to bring this coveted title home to Port Jervis and the Hudson Valley. We’ll bring our best to Syracuse and fingers crossed return home with the final win! Thank you all again," Ben's Fresh stated on Facebook.

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

Burgers From Rochester, Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Orange County, New York Make Final Four

Ben's Fresh will compete in on cook-off with restaurants from Rochester, Niagara Falls and Syracuse next Monday, May 8, for a final cook-off.

A group of judges will taste and rate each burger to determine this year's winner. Hudson Valley Post will let everyone know the results, once they are made official.

