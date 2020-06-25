Beloved Orange County Restaurant to Close After 30 Years

A staple business in Orange County will be closing its doors for good after being shut down from COVID-19 restrictions.

While most restaurants are able to re-open for outdoor dining in the Hudson Valley, and will be able to open for indoor dining when we enter phase 3, not all restaurants will be opening again. In Montgomery, a restaurant that has been in business for 30 years will not reopen its doors. 88 Charles Street Cafe has announced they are closing for good.

The statement on their website reads:

It is with a heavy heart that after over 30 years in operation, 88 Charles Street Café will not be re-opening our doors. We will truly miss being able to serve you and seeing your smiling faces. We thank you all for your loyal patronage and we wish you continued health and happiness.

It is unclear why they will not be reopening, but whatever the reason it is always sad to see a locally owned business close for good. If you have a gift card to 88 Charles Street Cafe, their website states that you can mail it back to them with a self-addressed and stamped envelope and they will return the value to you. 88 Charles Street closed in March when the COVID-19 pandemic caused all restaurants and bars to close in New York State. 88 Charles Street was not open for takeout or delivery at that time.

88 Charles Street was located at, you guessed it, 88 Charles Street in Montgomery of Orange County New York. This was one of my favorite restaurants of all time and I am truly sad they will not be open. I am grateful that I was able to dine there in December 2019 because that steak au Poivre was the best.

