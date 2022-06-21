Beloved Orange County, NY Mother, Stylist Killed In Head-On Crash

A Hudson Valley mother is dead after a vehicle crossed over the median and hit her vehicle head-on.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal two-vehicle accident in Orange County.

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on State Route 17 in Goshen, New York

On Friday, June 17, around 9:30 a.m., New York State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by 21-year-old Alexandre Lavandero from New Rochelle, was traveling west on State Route 17 in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the median.

Lavandero's Honda then struck a Kia Forte driven by 34-year-old Samantha Turnbull from Port Jervis.

Port Jervis, New York Woman Killed in Crash on Route 17 in Orange County

Arriving officers found Turnbull outside of her vehicle unconscious, police say. Multiple members of the City of Newburgh Police Department were attempting life-saving measures when New York State Police arrived on the scene, according to New York State Police.

Turnbull was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Turnbull was a stylist at Jessie's D'Agostino's in Highland Mills.

"Our hearts are broken. She was not only a talented stylist and valued member of the salon, but a beloved friend to us all. Warm, kind, funny, a devoted wife, mother, and friend, she will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family, husband and her children at this sad time. Our salon family will not be the same without her and her beautiful smile," Jessie D'Agostino's wrote on Facebook.

Westchester County Man Injured in Fatal Route 17 Crash

Police also found Lavandero outside of his vehicle conscious following the head-on crash on Route 17 in Goshen. The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police say neither driver was impaired at the time of the accident.

"Troopers and investigators determined that there was no impairment on the part of either driver. This fatal crash is still under investigation," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Troopers were assisted at the scene by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Newburgh Police Department."

