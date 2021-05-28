A celebrity chef's popular restaurant that's located inside a historic mansion in the region is being forced to close.

The owners of Goosefeather in Tarrytown announced on Facebook the eatery is being forced to close for the summer. Goosefeather is located in an 1840s mansion, called The King Mansion, at the Tarrytown House Estate.

"We were notified by the Tarrytown House Estate that the entire property must close its doors to the public in an effort to reorganize and reassess after a difficult year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Goosefeather operates 100% independently of the hotel, we do share the property and have to be respectful of its needs and procedures," Goosefeather owners wrote on Facebook.

Goosefeather pays tribute to the cuisine of Hong Kong. It will be closed from June 1 until August 27. Owners hope to reopen on August 28.

"This decision was out of our hands and we are truly saddened to have to take this temporary hiatus especially when we had so many fun plans for the summer. We will sincerely miss seeing you all on the Tarrytown House Estate property," the Facebook post adds.

Goosefeather is run by Food Network star Dale Talde.

"Chef Dale’s food takes traditional Cantonese fare up a notch, utilizing unexpected ingredients like dry-aged beef, black truffles and more," Goosefeather states on Facebook.

Dale has been a contest on Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning show, “Top Chef" multiple times and a judge, according to Goosefeather's website. The 1998 Culinary Institute of America graduate has been a familiar face on TV also serving as a judge on judged “Chopped,” “Knife Fight'“ and “Beat Bobby Flay."

Goosefeather is planning to host a "See You Later" party on Sunday, May 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Food will be free until the eatery runs out of food. Alcohol can be purchased.

