Behind the Lens with Photographer Henry Diltz

If you say the name Henry Diltz to anyone who grew up in the 1960s or 1970s Woodstock immediately comes to mind. Some people may just know him as one of the greatest rock and roll photographers who has some of the most famous album covers on his resume. And now you have a chance to get to know him better.

This afternoon at 5PM, famed photographer Henry Diltz will be the special guest on Morrison Hotel Gallery's Behind the Lens Instagram Live show. Diltz will be live streaming from his home in California. For over 40 years, his work has graced hundreds of album covers and has been featured in books, magazines and newspapers. Diltz continues his distinguished career, generating new and vibrant photographs that inspire the rock and roll fan in each of us.

If you'd like to be part of the show this afternoon, check out the Morrison Hotel Gallery on Instagram or Henry Diltz on Instagram.