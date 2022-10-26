Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home.

Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.

Get our free mobile app

What bear encounter happened at a home in Sullivan County, NY?

Z.. Irfan/Canva Z.. Irfan/Canva loading...

A Hudson Valley resident recently put up a Facebook post and it included pictures from their camera. These weren't just any pictures...a bear can be seen in them and it looks like the animal was pretty comfortable. This is just the start...

Pictures are just the start of it:

Z..Irfan/Canva Z..Irfan/Canva loading...

I reached out to the resident for more information and he mentioned that his home (or should I say garage) in Forestburgh actually suffered some damage from the bear visit.

Z..Irfan/Canva Z..Irfan/Canva loading...

The bear stayed around the home for about 45 minutes and BROKE the owner's garage windows. Thankfully no one was injured or hurt and the bear did go on its merry way. Wow...I can only imagine how scary that must have been.

More bears in the Hudson Valley:

There's been no shortage of bear sightings, a bear recently broke into someone's car in the area and it might not be a bear...but something that looks very similar was also spotted and it will for sure make you do a double take. You never know what you'll see around here.

Speaking of animals, here are dog parks and some regular parks that are in the Hudson Valley: