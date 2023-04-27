Upstate New York Man Accused Of Illegally Killing Bear

The Hudson Valley man says he killed the bear to save his dog's life. However, New York State wildlife officials don't believe that's what happened.

On Wednesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a Dutchess County resident was ticketed for illegally killing a bear

Illegal Bear Take - Dutchess County

J.Lpl/Canva J.Lpl/Canva loading...

On April 22, ECO Wamsley received a call from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reporting a bear shot in the town of Dover.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they allegedly found a man dragging a bear back to his home.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The DEC officer then spoke with the homeowner who claimed the bear attacked his dog, prompting him to shoot it.

Dover, New York Man Accused Of Killing Bear

Facebook/Town of Fishkill Facebook/Town of Fishkill loading...

ECO Wamsley determined the man's story didn't make sense, officials say.

"Officer Wamsley concluded the subject's dog had gone after the bear and the subject followed both animals before shooting and killing the bear," the DEC stated in a press release.

The homeowner was given several tickets including taking bear out of season, illegal take of protected wildlife, and hunting/taking a protected animal without a license. The bear was seized as evidence and donated.

Black Bear Spotted Near Homes, Businesses in Wappingers Falls, New York

Google Google loading...

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a bear that was seen near many homes and businesses in Dutchess County.

6 Easy Ways to Keep Hungry Bears Out Of Your Yard There's no sure way to keep the newly awakened bears out of your yard, but there are a few things you can do that will help prevent attracting them.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!