Upstate New York Man Accused Of Illegally Killing Bear
The Hudson Valley man says he killed the bear to save his dog's life. However, New York State wildlife officials don't believe that's what happened.
On Wednesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a Dutchess County resident was ticketed for illegally killing a bear
Illegal Bear Take - Dutchess County
On April 22, ECO Wamsley received a call from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reporting a bear shot in the town of Dover.
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they allegedly found a man dragging a bear back to his home.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The DEC officer then spoke with the homeowner who claimed the bear attacked his dog, prompting him to shoot it.
Dover, New York Man Accused Of Killing Bear
ECO Wamsley determined the man's story didn't make sense, officials say.
"Officer Wamsley concluded the subject's dog had gone after the bear and the subject followed both animals before shooting and killing the bear," the DEC stated in a press release.
Read More: Meat Sold In New York State Recalled Due To ‘Temperature Abuse’
The homeowner was given several tickets including taking bear out of season, illegal take of protected wildlife, and hunting/taking a protected animal without a license. The bear was seized as evidence and donated.
Black Bear Spotted Near Homes, Businesses in Wappingers Falls, New York
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a bear that was seen near many homes and businesses in Dutchess County.