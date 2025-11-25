Popular Bear Exhibit at Bear Mountain Closes After 70 Years

Bear exhibit is currently empty at Bear Mountain State Park following passing of sibling bears.

The Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain is a nature education center in Bear Mountain State Park featuring a zoo with non-releasable native wildlife and four museums covering local history, geology, and natural science.

Visitors could always see animals like black bears, bald eagles, and coyotes, while exploring the Herpetology, Geology, Nature Study, and History Museums. The attraction is located on a paved, wheelchair-accessible section of the Appalachian Trail and has a suggested donation for admission. But now the bear exhibit is empty after 70 years.

It was reported just last month that Bear Mountain Zoo said goodbye to beloved 20 year old Black Bear Pal who passed away following an illness that led to a rapid decline in his health. Sibling bear Sadi passed away months prior in March. In the statement the Trailside Museum explains that the Black Bear exhibit was originally built in the 1950s. They realize, as they say, they "can't be Bear Mountain's Zoo without bears" but it's time for some updates. With that being said they explain they are "pausing before adding new black bears to Trailside." They detail further writing:

We are re-examining and re-thinking the current exhibit to make necessary changes that will allow new bears to continue to thrive at Trailside.

They add that "Losing Pal and Sadie marks the end of an era." If you have any memories of Pal and Sadie you're encouraged to share them on the Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park Facebook page.

Blaise Gomez of news12 reported that for the first time in 70+ years Bear Mountain Zoo has no bears with the exhibit being completely rethought with Zoo director Kerry Gallagher saying, "We will have bears again. We are Bear Mountain."

Get our free mobile app

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

How To Help Abandoned Baby Wildlife Found On Your Property When you find a baby animal on your property that appears to have been abandoned, it can be so tempting to rescue them, but sometimes that causes more harm than good. Here are a few examples of ways you can help wildlife that has been left alone where you live. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor