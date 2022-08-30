It seems just about every road in our area is under some kind of repair lately and for the next few days, you can add Route 6/202 also known as the Goat Trail to your list.

The New York State Bridge Authority posted on their social media on August 29, 2022, that the New York State Department of Transportation will be doing work on the Bear Mountain Bridge. They are telling motorists that they should expect traffic delays for the next few days in that area of the Bear Mountain Bridge. They were clear to state that the Bridge will stay open but there will be significant delays and daytime closures.

Why is the Bear Mountain Bridge Closed?

They plan to keep the bridge open but they are asking that you follow the detours during closure hours. The advisory includes Route 6/202 also known as the Bear Mountain Bridge Road. People using the bridge should expect it to be closed from 9 AM to 3 PM on Tuesday, August 30th, Wednesday, August 31st, and Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

NYSDOT announced daytime closures to Bear Mountain Bridge Road (the Goat Trail) starting tomorrow at 9 AM for maintenance. Work will continue until 3 PM each day. (NYS Bridge Authority Facebook)

How Long Will the Bear Mountain Bridge be Closed?

If you use that route b sure to leave yourself extra time for the detours which include using Route 9, Route 403, and Route 9D. You should realize this daytime closure will result in you having to cross a different bridge either north or south of the Bear Mountain Bridge between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM.

Following the New York State Bridge Authority on social media is a good way to stay informed on planned closures like this one and to get updated information on accidents on our local bridges in the Hudson Valley.

