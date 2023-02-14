Battle of the Best 2023: Best Coffee

The Boris and Robyn Show asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the eighth annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Today's announcement includes the Best Coffee and Best Taco winners.

We're happy to announce that Dunkin' Donuts won Best Coffee with 30% of the vote. You can find Dunkin' Donuts in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley.

