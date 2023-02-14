Battle of the Best 2023: Best Coffee
We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Today's announcement includes the Best Coffee and Best Taco winners.
We're happy to announce that Dunkin' Donuts won Best Coffee with 30% of the vote. You can find Dunkin' Donuts in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley.
