Barton Orchards Announces Oktoberfest Event This Weekend

Apple cider doughnuts aren't usually a food that is associated with Oktoberfest but it will be now and we're excited for it.

The season for sausage, pretzels and beer is upon us and one of the Hudson Valley's favorite farms is getting in on the action. It is time for beer drinkers to rejoice. Oktoberfest is just days away. Oktoberfest is a celebration that runs from September 17 through October 3 in Munich. Here in America many different venues recognize Oktoberfest. We might not be in Bavaria but we still take Oktoberfest seriously

Get your beer steins ready to go. Barton Orchards will be hosting their own Oktoberfest this weekend.

Admission to the event is $15 for adults and $10 for kids between the ages of 4 and 12.

Enjoy 20 different German beers on tap, polka music, German cuisine, and of course a Stein hoist competition. If you feel like getting out to the farm this weekend then be sure get ready for a good time. Lederhosen is encouraged but not required.

A large fire broke out at Barton Orchards a few weeks ago and the farm has still been offering fun events for the community. This event comes just days after Kelsey Grammer from Cheers and Frasier stopped by to pour beer and hang out with local residents. Visitors were encouraged to donate to help with needed repairs to the farm.