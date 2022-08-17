‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley

A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life."

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York

Hillcrest, New York Man Sentenced For Murdering Two in Rockland County, New York

RCDA RCDA loading...

Robert C. Williams III, 34 of Hillcrest, New York was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty on all charges by a Rockland County Jury stemming from a 2020 double homicide in Valley Cottage, New York.

“The events that unfolded on May 26, 2020, left the residents of Valley Cottage and Clarkstown in shock and anger. This senseless act of extreme violence was avoidable and resulted in a complete tragedy. " District Attorney Walsh stated.

In April, a Rockland County Jury deliberated for two days before rendering a guilty verdict on all charges.

Chinnapong Chinnapong loading...

Williams III was found guilty on the following charges:

Murder 1st

Murder 2nd (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Contempt 1st (2 counts)

Valley Cottage, New York Mother, Grandmother Murdered

On May 26, 2020, Williams was in possession of a loaded .40 Caliber firearm when he entered a home at 104 Lake Road in Valley Cottage, New York and proceeded to shoot and kill two people inside the home.

RCDA RCDA loading...

Williams fatally shot 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and 63-year-old Wanda Castor. Wiliams and Kathleen were previously in a relationship. Wanda is Kathleen's mother.

“The murders of Wanda and Kathleen Castor was a wanton disregard for human life. I appreciate all those who worked to bring justice to the Castor family," Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffery Wanamaker said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

At the time of the double homicide an active duly served Order of Protection was in place for Kathleen Castor, officials say.

Kathleen’s newborn baby, 1-month-old, was left in the apartment alive and unharmed.

"On May 26, 2020, one-month-old Anastasia lost both her mother and grandmother due to the barbaric actions of the defendant. We hope that with Williams's sentencing the Clarkstown community and the Castor family can begin the healing process," Walsh added.

Top 25 Breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley Here is the list of Hudson Valleys top 25 breakfast spots that are sure to start your morning off right.

Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State

Meet the 19 Beagle Pups Saved By CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY 4,000 beagels were recently saved from terrible conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia. 19 of them are up for adoption through CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY.