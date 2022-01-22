The #1 New York Bagel Festival Returns for 2022, Lox it Up!

What could be better than knowing one of the most fun and unique food festivals is going to return post-pandemic? Which food festival have you missed the most? Greek Fest? Pickle Fest? Oktoberfest?

Never fear we've got the info for you on how to Lox it Down. Just note, the bad bagel puns will not stop. There will be more coming. How about The Bagel Festival?

Where is the #1 Bagel Festival in NYS?

The #1 Bagel Festival takes place every year in Monticello, New York. Monticello is the self-professed Bagel Capital of the World.

When is the Bagel Festival in Monticello, NY?

This awesome Bagel Festival will take place on August 14, 2022 and it is from 9 AM to 4 PM.

What activities will take place at the Bagel Festival?

The activities haven't been officially published for the 2022 festival, but in years past, there has been bagel rolling competitions and a big parade. There is usually a long list of vendors with great merchandise, food vendors and live music.

I've never heard of Bagel Festival, when did it begin?

The first Bagel Festival took place in August of 2012.

What will be taking place this year? Will people be getting married while wearing bagels around their necks? Will someone star a schmear campaign against a fellow bagel lover? See, told you it was only a matter of time before there was another bagel pun. What would you like to see or do at a Bagel Festival?

Easy-to-Do: Make Your Own Bagels

