One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area.

On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9.

Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

"We are currently investigating an incident that occurred at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. There is currently no danger to the public as the situation is contained. Please avoid the area. Updates on this incident will be provided on this page when available," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated on Facebook.

The shooting happened during parent's weekend at Marist College. Reports on social media say the hotel was "packed."

"We are stuck here and are going to miss our flight. Is there a reason for the slow evacuation? Officers have been to our door twice and said it’s safe but they don’t know when we can leave. Yet we saw out the window others allowed to leave a long time ago," one person visiting Dutchess County wrote on the police post about the incident.

People staying at the Poughkeepsie hotel reported being in "lockdown." Later, Swat evacuated people to the nearby Locust Grove Estate, according to reports.

"Everyone is here being processed. Can’t go back (to) our cars or rooms," one person wrote on Facebook.

Around noon on Sunday police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting at the hotel.

Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Poughkeepsie, New York

On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired, police say.

One man was found inside the hotel. The unnamed victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

"Multiple agencies responded and are currently on scene assisting with the active investigation. Dutchess County Emergency Response and Red Cross have responded to the scene to assist with the guests who were staying at the hotel," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

1 Person Arrested After Fatal Shooting On Route 9

A man who police describe as a "suspect" was located and taken into custody by members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. His name was not released.

Charges were not announced, as of this writing. A motive for the fatal shooting is unclear at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but to expect heavy delays on Route 9 Sunday afternoon. Authorities advise avoiding the area Sunday afternoon.

"At this time there is no active threat to the public. Heavy traffic delays are expected to continue. Alternate routes are advised," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department added.

Family Weekend At Marist College Ends With Fatal Shooting

This year's Family Weekend at Marist College ran from Sept. 30- Oct. 2.

"A Marist tradition, Family Weekend is a fun-filled opportunity for students and their families to meet, mingle and make memories with other members of the Marist community. Every year Marist College presents an exciting schedule with activities appropriate for the whole family," Marist states on its website.

Family Weekend at the college ends on Sunday with mass and a picnic.

"The program concludes on Sunday, and each year families are invited to attend a campus Mass followed by a picnic on the Riverfront," the website adds.

