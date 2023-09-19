Artist and Creator of Iron Maiden’s ‘Eddie’ Appearing in Poughkeepsie

Derek Riggs is appearing in Poughkeepsie Sept. 19.

Up the Irons! Hudson Valley area Iron Maiden fans are in for a special treat if in the Poughkeepsie area today Tuesday, Sept. 19!

Iron Maiden formed out of Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris. Although successful in the early years of the band with frontman Paul Di'Anno, the line-up for most of the band's history has consisted of Harris, lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers. As pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal movement, Iron Maiden released a series of UK and US Platinum and Gold albums, including 1980's self-titles debut album, 1981's Killers, and 1982's The Number of the Beast – its first album with Bruce Dickinson, who replaced Paul Di'Anno as lead singer. The addition of Dickinson was a turning point in their career, establishing them as one of heavy metal's most important bands. The Number of the Beast is among the most popular heavy metal albums of all time, having sold almost 20 million copies worldwide.

Derek Riggs is British artist best known for creating the band Iron Maiden's mascot, "Eddie". His work can be seen throughout Iron Maiden's career, as he designed the cover art for the band's first eight albums, throughout the 1980s and into the 90s.

Derek Riggs Appearing in Poughkeepsie Today!

Legendary Iron Maiden artist Derek Riggs is set for a Meet & Greet and autograph signing today (Sept. 19) at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie. According to a posting on Darkside Records Facebook page, Riggs will be doing an appearance and signing all day from 2-7pm. So dig out the classic Maiden vinyl, and get that stuff signed! A rare appearance from artist Derek Riggs right here in the Hudson Valley today at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie.