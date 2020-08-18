I think we've done a pretty good job adapting to this so-called new normal. Sure, we've had to change the way we do things, but we are still doing things. And that's a great thing. If you're looking for something to do that's both fun and safe, here's just the thing.

The Artists' Collective of Hyde Park is hosting the Art is Alive Drive-through Art Show at 4338 Albany Post Road in Hyde Park on Saturday Aug. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 5 at noon both days. See the show safely from your vehicle or walk through and browse the art in the sculpture garden. Face coverings are required to walk through the show and please maintain a six foot distance from others for safety.

The gallery is also open for your enjoyment. There will also be stone sculpture and chainsaw sculpture demonstrations by Carl Grieco and Nestor Madalengoitia on Aug. 22, plus a 50% COVID-be-gone sale on selected art by some of the artists who've been very busy filling their homes with new art during the quarantine.

For more information about the Art is Alive Drive-through Art Show, visit the event facebook page.