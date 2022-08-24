Are You Eligible for Any of the $190M Capital One Settlement? How to Know

It was one of the biggest security breaches ever and now some Capital One customers are eligible for a big settlement.

You might not remember it but back in March of 2019, computer hackers hit the credit card company Captial One and were able to access more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications.

The hack wasn't made public until July, and at that time thousands of customers were told that their personal information had been compromised, and because of that, those folks are eligible for part of the $190 million settlement.

Capital One Settlement

Back in December, Capital One agreed to the $190 million settlement and in February it was officially approved. With the approval, any person that was eligible to receive compensation originally had until August 22, 2022, to file a claim according to News 10.

If you missed the deadline, the good news is that the deadline has now been extended to September 30th. So if you are eligible to file a claim you now have a few weeks to get it done.

Canva Canva loading...

Am I Eligible to File a Claim?

Approximately 98 million U.S. residents have been identified by Capital One as people whose information was accessed in the data breach. Most of those people have been notified by a notice in the mail and if you received one you are most likely a member of the Settlement Class according to the Capital One Settmetlent website. If you aren't sure if you got a notice, you can call 1-855-604-1811 to confirm if you are eligible for benefits or if you are a Settlement Class Member.

How to File a Claim

Get our free mobile app

If you are eligible to file, Capital One says you can file a claim to be reimbursed up to $25,000 in cash for lost time and out-of-pocket costs that were a result of the breach. This includes fraud charges, any money you spent to prevent identity theft, and more. Get the full list of "fees" the settlement will cover here. You can start a claim online here.

6 of the Hudson Valley's Biggest Ice Cream Cones Six places where the size of the cone matters!