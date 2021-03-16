Are You Being Bullied Into Getting the Covid Vaccine?

So it has finally happened, your friends or family members have been able to get the COVID vaccine and it is all you hear about. As I chat with people about it, they are either 100% for it or 100% against it. I will never try to convince you that you are right or wrong for what you believe. You want the vaccine, get it. You don't want it, don't get it.

What I have also seen taking place around those same discussions is what I will refer to as 'Vaccine Bullying.' This is defined as people who have gotten it, wanting to share their joy with others, start telling the world how they too should get the vaccine. It also works on the opposite end. Those who do not want to get the vaccine are all about telling people why they are wrong to even think about getting it.

My honest question is, what do you know about getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine that makes you the expert? I have read the studies, I have spoken with three doctors, I have made my decision. What have I decided to do? Well, that is a piece of information that I will be holding onto, just like LeBron James. He and I are similar in this one way. We (he and I) are choosing to let people make up their own mind and then not try to convince anyone as to what they should do.

If you are interested in getting the vaccine for yourself, here is a link to the NYS Vaccine Site, where you can get additional information about the vaccines (there are three versions now), eligibility and if you choose, to help make a vaccine appointment at a NYS Site.

