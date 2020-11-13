Annual Arbor Day Original Artwork Poster Contest

The New York State DEC has announced the start of their annual Arbor Day Orignal Artwork poster contest.

Every year the DEC's Urban and Community Forestry Program celebrates Arbor Day by holding a poster contest. People are invited to submit original artwork and photographs that celebrate the value of trees-ecologically, environmentally, aesthetically, and socially.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

Trees are a renewable resource that provides food, shelter, scenic beauty, and countless other benefits that enhance our quality of life. I encourage all New Yorkers to join DEC's Arbor Day celebration by submitting art or photos that depict the beauty and importance of New York's trees

If you want to participate in the poster contest, submissions will be accepted through December 31. The photos and artwork must feature trees within New York State. Artwork can be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov. You are limited to five submissions, each of which must contain the artist's information form.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner, Richard A. Ball said:

New York has more forestland than any other state in the Northeast, and Arbor Day is a great time to recognize the significant benefits that our forests provide for New Yorkers and visitors alike. This poster contest is a fantastic way to celebrate our trees and the immeasurable contributions they make to our economy, our ecosystem, our recreation, our scenery, and our quality of life

If you are submitting a photo, it must be high resolution, at least 300dpi at 8 x 10 inches, and a model consent form is required. More information regarding the contest can be found on the DEC's website.