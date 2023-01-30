Annoying Change To ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ in New York State?

The owner the New York State's most famous revenue is hinting at a major change that is sure to anger many

James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden, dropped a major bombshell this week that upset many Empire State Residents.

Madison Square Garden May Stop Selling Alcohol

Cablevision Buys Newsday For $650 Million Getty Images loading...

During an interview on Fox 5’s "Good Day New York" Dolan told Rosanna Scotto he may stop selling alcohol at Madison Square Garden. Dolan owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers who both play home games at Madison Square Garden.

"We’re going to pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re going to shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building. This isn’t going to bother me because I’ve been sober 29 years. I don’t need the liquor," Dolan said.

Or he may be forced to stop selling alcohol.

Dolan says this potential move is in response to the New York State Liquor Authority's investigation into Dolan.

Phoenix Suns v New York Knicks Getty Images loading...

"They’re being extremely aggressive and they’re saying, ‘We’re going to take away your liquor license.’ So I have a little surprise for him because they’re basically doing this for publicity. So we’re going to give them some publicity," Dolan told Scotto.

MSG Under Fire For Facial Recognition Technology

New York State Liquor Authority is looking into Dolan's use of facial recognition technology. Dolan says the only people he hasn't allowed into MSG are lawyers that are currently suing him.

"If you owned a bakery or a restaurant, and someone comes in and buys bread from you and the next day they served you with a lawsuit because they hated your bread, they said something happened to them with it. Then, the next day, they show up to your bakery again and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to buy more bread.’ Would you sell them that bread?," Dolan questioned Scotto.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Liquor Authority sent a letter to Dolan and MSG warning the facial recognition bans could make MSG be considered a "non bona fide, " all liquor licensees require public access to the premises.

New York Knicks Press Conference Getty Images loading...

"All establishments licensed to traffic in alcoholic beverages by the State Liquor Authority are subject to and are expected to comply with the same laws and obligations, whether they are a small business or a multi-billion dollar corporation," SLA spokesperson Joshua D. Heller stated. "After receiving a complaint, the State Liquor Authority followed standard procedure and issued a Letter of Advice explaining this business’ obligation to keep their premises open to the public, as required by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law."

The New York State Attorney General is also investigating Dolan's facial recognition technology bans.

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Rocks Seemingly Falling From Sky Damage 16 Cars In New York State

Dolan says if he stops selling alcohol for any future game, or is forced to, he will post a sign telling fans to blame the SLA's CEO Sharif Kabir.

"Where we serve liquor, we’re going to put one of these up," Dolan said, picking up a paper next to him. "It says, ‘If you’d like to drink at a game, please call Sharif Kabir, or write him an email at this number and tell him to stick to his knitting and to what he’s supposed to be doing and stop grandstanding and trying to get press."

LOOK- These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 3 Are Based In New York State Stacker recently put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. What they did was ranked each by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2021. We took it a step further to see how many locations they have in New York and across the United States.

Total stores were based on figures from Scrapehero. The number of New York stores is based on information collected from a brand's website. It was easier to find that info for some and difficult for others. So be advised.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.