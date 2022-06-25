Brand New Train Route from New York Announced in Time for Summer!

There's something romantic about traveling on a train. Maybe not when it's full of drunk Yankee fans on the way back from a game on Metro-North, but interstate travel on the rails feels like an American institution. Luckily for the Hudson Valley, a new direct train line has been announced, just in time for an amazing summer vacation.

Train Destinations from New York

Especially when taking the cost of fuel into consideration, train travel may be your most affordable option for vacation travel this year, too. Amtrak already offers routes to hubs like Boston and Philadelphia for prices as low as $18, and you can even visit further destinations like Chicago or Washington, D.C. The new route that was just announced, however, offers something different.

New Amtrak Line from Vermont to New York

For the first time in almost 70 years, Amtrak has announced train service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont. This may even be a bigger boon for Vermont, as there hasn't been any passenger train service to Burlington since the 1950s. Stops will include Middlebury and Vergennes, VT as well.

Travel Details

The train ride is roughly seven hours long, with only one trip to and from Vermont each day. New Yorkers can catch a 2:20pm train to Vermont (which will roll into Burlington just before 10pm), and leave Vermont for New York daily at 10am. The trains travel between Penn Station in New York City, and Burlington, VT.

Great Vacation Option

If you haven't booked summer travel yet, this could be a great option. Not only are rail tickets generally the most affordable form of mass transit (please don't suggest taking a bus to Vermont), but some of the lesser-known American cities like Burlington or Middlebury could also mean lower prices during your stay. Plus, you get to uphold the great American tradition of rail travel.

