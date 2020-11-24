Amazon Opens New Station in Hudson Valley, Creates Over 350 Jobs

Amazon opened a new station in the Hudson Valley that's creating over 350 jobs and will speed up local deliveries.

On Saturday, Amazon’s new delivery station in New Windsor officially opened for business and welcomed associates inside the 181,700 square-foot building to celebrate its first day of operation.

The New Windsor delivery station will create more than 350 full and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers, according to Amazon.

“Amazon is a major employer in the U.S. and will only continue to grow as an economic powerhouse. I look forward to seeing Amazon succeed and appreciate the investment that this established and respected company has made in Orange County, NY. The arrival of Amazon is a win-win for everyone involved and I know that the company will flourish in Orange County be a benefit to our residents,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a press release.

In July, Amazon Logistics announced plans to open a new delivery station located in New Windsor. The delivery station will power "Amazon’s last-mile capabilities" to speed up deliveries for customers in the Hudson Valley.

“Adding the number-one retailer in the world to our portfolio of major employers is a monumental victory for our local and regional residents and job seekers. The Amazon team and the local consultants they hired have been transparent and authentic in their approach to economic development and their investment will strengthen our local economy and school district now and in the future," Orange County Partnership President & CEO Maureen Halahan stated. Welcome to Orange County, NY Amazon. We stand with you!”

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers, officials say.

In celebration of the New Windsor station launch, Amazon purchased and delivered more than 200 turkeys to Country Kids Food Pantry, Life Restoration Church Food Pantry and Newburgh Armory Unity Center.

Below are photos of the opening and turkey deliveries.

In February, plans were announced for Amazon to build a massive warehouse, over one-million-square feet of space, in Montgomery, at the intersection of Routes 17K and 747, in the Town of Montgomery.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post confirmed Amazon is considering building a warehouse in East Fishkill that would create at least 500 jobs.