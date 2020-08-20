Amazon is building a massive warehouse in the Hudson Valley which should create nearly 1,000 jobs.

On Tuesday, Amazon recently confirmed plans to open a fulfillment center in Orange County. 800 new, full-time jobs with pay of $15 an hour or more and comprehensive benefits will be offered.

“New York is great for business, and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with a new state-of-the-art operations facility in the Town of Montgomery to serve our customers across the state,” Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said in a statement.

The fulfillment center is anticipated to launch in time for the 2021 holiday season. Amazon employees at the more than one-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Montgomery will work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as bulk paper products, diapers, sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, and larger household goods. In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

Last month, Amazon announced plans to open a new delivery station located in New Windsor on Hudson Valley Avenue.

At the time of the announcement, Amazon would not confirm the Town of Montgomery warehouse to Hudson Valley Post, although it was already confirmed by local officials.

Amazon will occupy over one-million-square feet of space in Montgomery, at the intersection of Routes 17K and 747, in the Town of Montgomery, Town of Montgomery Supervisor Brian Maher confirmed in January.

The $75 million project was given the green light by the Montgomery Town Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board. Amazon was also granted a 20.5 million tax break to build an over one-million-square-foot fulfillment warehouse in Orange County

"At the beginning of this process in 2018, the original PILOT offered to Amazon included zero new property taxes in the first 5 years of their proposed 15-year agreement. We were able to negotiate an additional $2.7 million into the first 5 years of the newly adopted PILOT and guarantee future support to the Valley Central School District. This PILOT also mandates that 80% of the labor hired will be local workers. In the absence of a PILOT those over 300 jobs would undoubtedly go to cheaper labor from other states who would invade our community and not support local businesses. We have seen this happen on other construction projects," Maher said, according to Residents Protecting Montgomery. "We worked hard on the final version of yesterday’s approved PILOT to maximize the benefit to our community. It is a better PILOT agreement than the taxpayers originally had and moving forward it is my goal to work with our local IDA and the VCSD to put an end to 15-year PILOTS here in Montgomery.

The Amazon warehouse and distribution facility in Orange County would house bulky items like patio furniture and other outdoor equipment. Amazon currently has around 75 warehouses nationwide.

“Amazon is a well-respected employer that will bring good paying jobs to Orange County while bolstering our economy,” said Steve Neuhaus, Orange County Executive. “I look forward to seeing Amazon succeed and appreciate the investment that this renowned company has made in Orange County. The project has created a buzz and I look forward to working with community stakeholders on this transformative project.”