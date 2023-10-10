Amazing Nearly 100 Year Old Photo Uncovered Of Mid Hudson Bridge Worker

See iron worker working on the Mid Hudson Bridge in the 1920's.

It's one of the most beautiful bridges in the Hudson Valley. Many would agree the Mid Hudson Bridge is a welcoming sight to see when traveling across the river either to or from Poughkeepsie.

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge is a toll suspension bridge that carries US 44 and NY 55 across the Hudson River between Poughkeepsie and Highland in New York's Hudson Valley. Construction began in 1925. Caissons weighing 66,000 tons were sunk into the riverbed; dirt was removed by crews working in a pressurized environment.

315-foot-tall (96 m) Gothic steel towers were constructed in April 1929. Three years after opening, ownership was transferred to the New York State Bridge Authority in 1933, shortly after the Authority was created. Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor attended the opening ceremony on August 25, 1930.

Johanna Ringwood posted in the If You Grew Up in Poughkeepsie, New York Facebook group a photo of her grandfather Edward Murphy working on the Mid Hudson Bridge back in 1925. He came from Charlestown MA as an iron worker to work on the bridge. She went on to say that it will always be known in here family as "Grandpa's Bridge".

You wouldn't see me doing that job, as I have an issue with heights. Regardless the photo is a very cool depiction of what it was like during the construction days of the beautiful bridge.