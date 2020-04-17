A popular grocery store with a number of locations in the region is closing on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeCicco & Sons announced on Facebook all locations will be closed on Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 26. The closures will allow staff to enjoy some much needed time off and spend the day with their families, officials say.

"Thank you for understanding, and stay safe," DeCicco & Sons wrote.

DeCicco & Sons has locations in Brewster, Ardsley, Armonk, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham and Somers. The company says it provides a one-stop-shop for specialty and gourmet groceries as well as everyday needs.

The company also announced on and off duty medical staff and first responders with ID can skip the line at checkout. To help reduce crowding, DeCicco & Sons recommends one shopper per family or group and to remember to stay six feet apart from other shoppers while inside and outside the store.

Beginning Friday, in accordance with an order from New York State, anyone entering the store must wear a mask or face covering.