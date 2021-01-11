When ‘Jeopardy!”s Alex Trebek Dressed Up Like Kiss’ Gene Simmons

With Jeopardy! airing the late Alex Trebek's final episode last night, we thought we'd remember the time he dressed up like Gene Simmons from Kiss.

It was done to celebrate Halloween in 2018. As you can see in the video below, Trebek tells his studio audience that, on the show's website, there is a photo of "a certain game show host made up exactly like Gene Simmons ... tongue and all." That's followed by Trebek striking a Simmonsesque pose. That's followed by footage of the duo together in the green room, and Trebek examining the codpiece he's about to don.

Then comes the process of transforming the Canadian into the Demon with a wig, costume and, of course, the facepaint.

"Boy, I hope I got this Kiss makeup right," Trebek says upon its completion. "Is there anybody here who can tell us if I got this right?" At which point Simmons enters and deadpans, "You nailed it. Don't worry." Simmons then presents him with platform boots and shows him how to properly make devil horns. It closes with the two wishing everybody a happy Halloween.

A shot of Trebek in full Kiss regalia made its way into a video tribute to Trebek that was broadcast during yesterday's episode. The clip featured entertaining moments from throughout his 36-year run, and closed with a title card that read, "“Dedicated to Alex Trebek: Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration.”

The program had been taped less than two weeks before his death on Nov. 8, 2020. Beginning next week, Jeopardy! will use interim hosts, with Ken Jennings, the show's most famous champion, taking the reins first.

See Alex Trebek Transform Into Gene Simmons