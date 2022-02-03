Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati Announces Campaign For Sheriff of Dutchess County

Acting Sheriff of Dutchess County Kirk Imperati announced his campaign to become the next sheriff of Dutchess County. Imperati became the Acting Sheriff on September 29th, 2021, after the sudden death of Sheriff Adrain H. "Butch" Anderson. Anderson served as Dutchess County Sheriff for twenty-two years with Imperati serving as Undersheriff for fourteen years.

Imperati is a twenty-nine year veteran with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and a lifelong resident of Dutchess County. Under Sheriff Anderson, Kirk directed numerous initiatives in proactive policing to protect the residents of Dutchess County, including the Field Intelligence Group, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Child Advocacy Investigative Unit, Sex Offense Registry program, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Imperati has worked his way up from being a DARE Instructor (1995), to DARE Coordinator (1998), to Training Director for the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office (2000), to Detective (2004), to Undersheriff (2007).

He graduated from Marist College with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and is currently working on a Masters degree in Public Administration. Besides his work in the Sheriff's Office, he is a board member of the Hospice Foundation and the Ryan McElroy Children's Cancer Foundation. Also, for 45 years, he has been a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, where he is also a trustee.

On February 1st, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Employee Association made this post on Facebook endorsing the Acting Sheriff.

